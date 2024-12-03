Govt to sue consultants over NJHP tunnel fault

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering suing consultants of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) for repeated faults in the Rs500 billion worth of the project, depriving the nation of a cheaper and environment-friendly power supply.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take a final decision to this effect in consultation with key stakeholders as a special committee on the subject also looks into expanding the investigation to contractors about cracks in the head race tunnel of the 969MW power project located near Azad Kashmir’s capital Muzaffarabad.

Neelum-Jhelum Consultants is a joint venture comprising MWH USA (lead firm), NORPLAN (Norway) and NESPAK, ACE & NDC of Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, while its contractor is a consortium of two Chinese firms — CGGC and CMEC.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal presided over on Monday a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister “to finalise and present recommendations for immediate remedial measures aimed at rehabilitating and operationalising the project at the earliest”.

Rs500bn project has been out of operation since May 2

“The minister also discussed legal issues with the Secretary for Law and Justice and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to provide a strong legal basis for those who are responsible for the collapse of the tunnel,” an official statement said, laying emphasis on the internal accountability process in connection with poor project management by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The meeting was attended by the AGP, secretaries of law and justice and water resources and former federal secretary Shahid Khan, who heads the investigation committee, besides the Planning Commission’s members for infrastructure and energy.

An informed source said the investigations by Shahid Khan led the probe team to identify consultants’ role in project failure. It was pointed out that the investigation report had identified sufficient grounds for suing the consultants.

The legal minds, however, advised a careful approach through authentication of these findings through international experts of repute in view of the lead firm being a US firm to avoid any international complications. The participants of the meeting also suggested expanding the investigation into the role contractors as the project suffered repeated faults. The planning minister agreed to have independent view of international experts. He also directed that consultants and contractors be given opportunity to defend their position. The entire position would be presented to the prime minister for a way forward.

The meeting was told that while some problems had been identified, accountability was under investigation. The minister expressed concern over the delay in submission of the final report, saying this had hindered timely investigations and accountability.

“From the outset, an accountability mechanism should have been in place to monitor progress and assign responsibilities, especially for a project of this scale,” he was quoted as saying in a statement. He directed that both approaches to investigation be perused by engaging an international consultant and speedy completion of ongoing work be ensured.

