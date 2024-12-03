E-Paper | December 03, 2024

Police unable to identify 89 ‘highly trained’ protesters in Islamabad

Mohammad Asghar Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 08:13am

RAWALPINDI: There are no records of at least 89 of the suspects arrested following PTI’s protest last week, police claimed on Monday, saying that if they were to commit a crime anywhere in the country, there was no way to track them down.

At a press conference, Attock District Police Officer Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan disclosed that they had analysed the data of the 1,150 suspects apprehended in the wake of a law enforcement crackdown on PTI protesters. Of these, 89 were “ghosts” as their fingerprints or identities were not on any local database.

The entry of such elements into Pakistan — especially into Islamabad — was a matter of serious concern for everybody, he said, adding that the protesters provided an opportunity to these elements to enter the capital.

The DPO said that police were still trying to confirm their nationalities.

He claimed that these men were highly trained and heavily armed, adding that they would easily be able to tackle police commandos.

Talking about the battles between protesters and law enforcement on Attock’s Katti Pahari near the M-1 motorway, the DPO said that these people can “travel on mountains within 30 minutes”, calling them the “attack squad”.

He said that intense shelling, targeting the police, was carried out at the spot using tear gas shells imported from Brazil.

According to the police officer, this tear gas was four to five times more potent than the one available to law enforcers, adding that their level of expertise could be gauged from the hi-tech gadgets such as weapons, masks and shells being used by them.

During his interaction with the media, the DPO also showed photographs of protesters in bulletproof jackets, bearing arms and wearing masks. He said the protesters also used wireless communication systems and monitored police communications during their march.

He also accused protesters of throwing petrol or chemical bombs on police from the top of a hill in Attock, adding that one SP was critically injured while a constable was shot in the leg.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024

PTI's Final Call protest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...
The ban question
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

The ban question

Parties that want PTI to be banned don't seem to realise they're veering away from the very ‘democratic’ credentials they claim to possess.
5G charade
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

5G charade

What use is faster internet when the state is determined to police every byte of data its citizens consume?
Syria offensive
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

Syria offensive

If Al Qaeda’s ideological allies establish a strong foothold in Syria, it will fuel transnational terrorism.