CM Gandapur’s cousin shot dead in DI Khan

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 01:27pm
Saqlain Khan Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a cousin of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kulachi tehsil here in the wee hours on Monday.

Family sources confirmed that the victim’s father, Ismail Khan, was the first cousin of Aminullah Khan Gandapur, the father of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A police official said Saqlain Khan was also a former local government functionary.

There was no immediate claim for the killing by any group.

The incident occurred just a day after the chief minister held a press conference in Peshawar, claiming improvements in the province’s security situation and highlighting the active role of the Counter-Terrorism Department in fighting terrorism.

During the press conference, Mr Gandapur announced an additional Rs1 billion in funding for the CTD and acknowledged the numerous sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Pakistan.

He also mentioned an increase in the quota for martyrs’ families from five per cent to over 12pc.

The timing of the shooting in relation to the chief minister’s optimistic statements about security has raised concerns.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the targeted killing of Saqlain Gandapur.

In his condolence message, the governor condemned the incident, stating targeted killing of Saqlain in a shooting incident was highly alarming and warranted a thorough investigation.

Kundi extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul’s eternal peace. He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants killed a brother of Pakistan Peoples Party tehsil president and former nazim Potta Dr Mushtaq here on Monday.

A police official said Azam Rorikhel, 45, was at the clinic of his brother, Dr Mushtaq, when some unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at him, killing him on the spot. The attackers managed to escape.

The police initiated an investigation into the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024

