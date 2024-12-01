November proves deadliest for Pakistani security forces with 68 casualties: report

At least 245 people, including 68 security personnel, were killed in a string of terrorist attacks and clashes across Pakistan in November.

The fatalities included 127 terrorists, and 50 civilians, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, on Sunday.

November is the second deadliest month after August, when 254 people lost their lives, including 92 civilians, 108 militants, and 54 security forces personnel.

However, in terms of casualties involving security personnel, it is the deadliest month this year compared to October when 62 soldiers were killed.

Some 257 people, including 104 security personnel and 119 civilians, were also injured in clashes and bombings across the country, which has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent years.

Out of the total fatalities, 131 deaths occurred in militant attacks, including 54 security forces personnel, 50 civilians, and 27 terrorists.

The data showed a rise in militant activities with 71 attacks recorded in November compared to 68 in October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected region, experiencing 50 terrorist attacks that resulted in 71 deaths and 85 injuries. The Kurram district witnessed one of the worst tribal clashes in recent history with over 120 lives lost.

Balochistan recorded 20 terrorist attacks, resulting in 60 deaths, including 26 security forces personnel, 25 civilians, and nine terrorists.

The report highlighted that terrorist fatalities in November (127) were the highest in a single month since February 2017, when 148 terrorists were killed.

However, security forces also suffered significant losses, with 68 personnel killed — the highest monthly toll since January 2023, when 114 security forces personnel lost their lives.

The data showed that deaths from terrorist attacks have exceeded 1,000 (1,082) in the first 11 months of 2024. The year has seen a total of 856 terrorist attacks, compared to 645 recorded in 2023, underscoring the escalating security challenges faced by the country.