E-Paper | December 01, 2024

Pakistan’s first e-SUV launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 07:06am

KARACHI: Regal Automobiles Indust­ries Ltd (RAIL) on Saturday unveiled the country’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3 at its Lahore plant.

The event marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s efforts to embrace cleaner energy solutions and reduce its carbon footprint. Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Usman, Managing Director, RAIL said this achievement is a statement to the potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry to lead in the global transition toward electric mobility.

The Seres 3 is expected to reshape the automotive landscape in Pakistan, positioning the country as an emerging hub for electric mobility innovation, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flying ban reversal
Updated 01 Dec, 2024

Flying ban reversal

Only the naive can expect the reinstatement of European operations to help restore PIA’s profitability.
Kurram conflict
01 Dec, 2024

Kurram conflict

DESPITE a ceasefire being in place, violence has continued in Kurram tribal district. The latest round of bloodshed...
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2024

World AIDS Day

IT is a travesty that, decades after HIV/AIDS first perplexed medics, awareness about the disease remains low in...
PTI in disarray
Updated 30 Nov, 2024

PTI in disarray

PTI’s protest plans came abruptly undone because key decisions were swayed by personal ambitions rather than political wisdom and restraint.
Tired tactics
30 Nov, 2024

Tired tactics

Matiullah's arrest appears to be a case of the state’s overzealous and misplaced application of the law.
Smog struggle
30 Nov, 2024

Smog struggle

AS smog continues to shroud parts of Pakistan, an Ipsos survey highlights the scope of this environmental hazard....