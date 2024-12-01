Pakistan’s first e-SUV launched

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd (RAIL) on Saturday unveiled the country’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3 at its Lahore plant.
The event marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s efforts to embrace cleaner energy solutions and reduce its carbon footprint. Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Usman, Managing Director, RAIL said this achievement is a statement to the potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry to lead in the global transition toward electric mobility.
The Seres 3 is expected to reshape the automotive landscape in Pakistan, positioning the country as an emerging hub for electric mobility innovation, he added.
Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024
