Pakistan’s first e-SUV launched

KARACHI: Regal Automobiles Indust­ries Ltd (RAIL) on Saturday unveiled the country’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3 at its Lahore plant.

The event marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s efforts to embrace cleaner energy solutions and reduce its carbon footprint. Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Usman, Managing Director, RAIL said this achievement is a statement to the potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry to lead in the global transition toward electric mobility.

The Seres 3 is expected to reshape the automotive landscape in Pakistan, positioning the country as an emerging hub for electric mobility innovation, he added.

