Plan finalised to increase Quetta Metropolitan Corporation’s revenue

QUETTA: Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) Administrator Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said a a strategy has been finalised to increase QMC’s revenue to bridge the gap between income and expenditure of the civil institution and strengthen its financial stability for more development projects in the provincial capital.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr Shafqaat, who is also the Quetta Division commissioner, said the corporation was facing a deficit of Rs50 million, as it required Rs100m for its monthly expenditure.

He said a recent survey had shown that many properties, including shops and petrol pumps owned by the corporation, were being leased and rented at throwaway rates.

“Some shops that should be generating millions are being rented for as little as Rs55, and petrol pumps are being leased for just Rs2,000 per month. This is a gross injustice to the people of Quetta,” Mr Shafqaat said.

He outlined corrective measures, such as auctioning a prime city restaurant that was previously leased for Rs6,000 per month.

The new auction generated Rs1 million per month, significantly boosting revenue.

Similarly, older markets, hotels, and parking spaces, which previously earned Rs5-6m annually, are now generating Rs35m after being auctioned and upgraded to modern standards.

Mr Shafqaat said the increased revenue would allow the QMC to invest in essential public services, including installing streetlights, covering open manholes, and conducting daily sewage cleaning.

He also appealed to citizens and traders to cooperate by refraining from dumping garbage into drainage systems, which severely disrupt cleanliness efforts. He warned of strict action against those who continue to dispose of waste in drainage channels.

“Daily fines will be imposed on violators. We are also activating QMC teams and seeking authorisation from the chief minister to empower cleaning and enforcement teams to impose fines, as there is a shortage of magistrates in the city. We will bridge this gap through our staff,” he added.

These measures aim to gradually increase the QMC’s income and improve the quality of life for the residents of Quetta.

