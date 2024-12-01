Bilawal for use of ‘talks or force’ to bring stability

• PPP chief says party not consulted on ‘PTI ban, governor’s rule’; calls for NAP 2.0 to tackle security situation as party turns 57

• Disappointed with PML-N over its economic, security policies; warns against carving out new canal from Indus

KARACHI: In light of dis­ruptive protests and a deteriorating security situation in the country, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Satur­day called for political stability which needed to be achieved whether through “dialogue or force”.

“In my opinion, now political stability will have to be established, either through dialogue or by force,” he said in an address that was broadcast in 150 districts via video link to mark the PPP’s 57th foundation day.

“The political stability is essential so that econo­mic stability can be achi­e­ved in Pakistan, so we can fight terrorism. Disappointed with PML-N over its economic, security policies;, and the writ of the state can prevail. The state must function. The PPP’s historic stance has always been ‘dialogue, dialogue, and dialogue’,” he said, adding that solutions could be found through talks.

Reiterating the PPP’s ‘historic opposition’ to ba­n­ning political parties or dissolving provincial gov­­e­rnments to impose gov­e­rnor’s rule, Mr Bhutto-Zardari emphasised that the party would strive to resolve such issues thro­ugh consensual and collaborative decisions.

“The problem with the opposition is that they refuse to engage in dialogue. They only want to talk to the establishment and non-democratic forces. If this continues, it will harm both — the opposition party and Pakistan,” he added.

The PPP chief also refe­rred to “media reports” suggesting Islamabad was planning to ban the PTI and impose a governor’s rule in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, stating that the party had not been consulted on either issue. He added that he would raise such matters with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government if the party was asked for its opinion.

“The media is reporting that the government may be mulling decisions that could either impose a ban on a party or enforce the governor’s rule [in KP], possibly targeting those who’re going beyond their political mandate and crossing democratic norms,” he said.

“The PPP has not been consulted yet on this matter. Our party has a historic stance that we do not support either of these options. We will express our opinion in any conversation and will strive to make decisions through consensus.”

Disappointed with ruling ally

While refraining from issuing any direct warnings to the PML-N-led government at the Centre as he has in the past, Mr Bhutto-Zardari nonetheless delivered a sharp critique of his ruling ally, expressing deep disappointment with its security and economic policies.

He also criticised the federal government’s agricultural policies, warning that they could lead to the “economic destruction” of farmers rather than benefiting them. He urged the Centre to address the concerns of provincial governments, particularly regarding the federal government’s plan to carve out a canal from the Indus River. “If the government proceeds with this decision, it will only escalate tensions between the federal government and the provinces.”

In the same breath, he questioned the government’s performance on security, stating that the situation in certain parts of the country was “alarming” and that the writ of the state was collapsing in those areas.

“The entire situation is quite disappointing. Whether it’s the central or provincial government of KP, the PPP demands a new National Action Plan. We need to bring in NAP 2.0. We must implement a strong counter-terrorism policy,” the PPP chairperson added.

On its foundation day, the PPP organised rallies in all major cities of the country. Significant gatherings were held in Quet­­ta, Jamshoro, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Guj­ranwala, Rawalpindi, San­ghar, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Sukkur, Attock, Larkana, Faisalabad, Lahore, Nawabshah, Chakwal, Jacobabad, Sargodha, Mirpurkhas, Sahiwal, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad. Before the PPP chairman’s address, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti and Sindh SM Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed rallies in Quetta and Jamshoro, respectively.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024