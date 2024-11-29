E-Paper | November 29, 2024

Shares at PSX climb 1,200 points in unabated rally

Mahira Sarfraz Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 04:49pm
Bullish momentum maintained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on November 29. — PSX data portal
Bullish momentum maintained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on November 29. — PSX data portal

Bulls continued their stampede at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as shares gained more than 1,200 points in an unabated rally.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 1,274.55 points, or 1.27 per cent, to stand at 101,357.32 points from the last close of 100,082.77 at 4:38pm.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said the KSE-100 index was “maintaining its upward momentum, driven by expectations of a substantial rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) scheduled for next month as the KIBOR [Karachi Interbank Offered Rate] and T-bill yields approach 13pc”.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet on December 16 to determine changes in the key interest rate.

Yesterday, the KSE-100 index crossed the 100,000 milestone for the first time, which analysts attributed to the new International Monetary Fund loan coupled with fiscal and monetary discipline improving investors’ sentiments.

They also noted a faster-than-expected fall in inflation and interest rates generating cash liquidity to the stock market.

Despite the gains, the market’s price-to-earnings ratio still traded at 5x compared to the historical average of 7x, according to Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities.

He noted there was a 20pc annual return in the rupee and a 13pc annual return in the greenback which stood as a “testament to resilience and potential” of the PSX.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 Nov, 2024

Solidarity with Palestine

The wretched of the earth see in the Palestinian struggle against Israel a mirror of themselves.
Little relief for public
29 Nov, 2024

Little relief for public

INFLATION, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services over a given period of time, has receded...
Right to education
29 Nov, 2024

Right to education

IT is troubling to learn that over 16,500 students of the University of Karachi (KU) have defaulted on fee payments...
A hasty retreat
Updated 28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

Govt should not extend its campaign of violence against PTI and its leaders, thinking it now has the upper hand. Enough is enough.
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...