Release of imported chemicals ordered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2024

LAHORE: Keeping in view the demands raised by the business community, the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division has ordered the customs authorities to release imported industrial chemicals and petrochemicals from various Karachi ports.

These goods, classified as Class A under the Petroleum Act of 1934, had faced prolonged clearance delays, severely affecting industries reliant on these raw materials.

“We appreciate the federal government for resolving this issue by releasing the goods,” Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad said in a statement on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has deferred the new Flash Point Standards rules for six months and issued a notification for releasing all containers stuck at the ports.

Recently, the government introduced new flash point standards, which caused significant challenges for various industries. As a result, containers carrying industrial chemicals and petroleum products were stranded at Karachi ports, threatening to disrupt the industry.

In response, the LCCI convened a meeting with key industry associations, including the Pakistan Che­mical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Artificial Leather Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Phar­macists Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manu­facturers Association, Pakistan Coatings Association, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Pakistan Crop Protection Association and Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, to address this issue.

The LCCI also approached the government to intervene and resolve the issue quickly.

Consequently, the government ordered customs authorities to release all consignments under Petroleum Classes A, B, and C.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024

