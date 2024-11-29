E-Paper | November 29, 2024

Suspect from Gujranwala held in Azma Bokhari fake video case

A Correspondent Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 10:56am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in faking a video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and sharing it on social media.

Suspect Ali Hassan Toor, a resident of Gujranwala, was arrested from Sialkot airport during the course of immigration clearance upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Abdul Qadir Qammar said that the suspect landed in Sialkot through flight number EK-620.

The immigration officer concerned found his name on the stop list and handed him over to the FIA under a case lodged with the Cybercrime Circle, Lahore.

When asked about the details of initial investigation from the suspect, Mr Qamar said that the suspect was being interrogated by the cybercrime circle as he was handed over to the FIA cybercrime assistant director.

LHC: Hearing a case filed by Azma Bokhari, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed the bail petition of an accused a week ago.

A bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Shafique.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against his client and others on charges of sharing the fake video on social media.

He said that his client had been arrested from Gujranwala on Aug 3.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024

