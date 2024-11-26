E-Paper | November 26, 2024

Japan to bring home WWII dead from Bangladesh

AFP Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 08:07am
This photograph taken on November 22, 2024 shows a general view of the Maynamati war cemetery during exhumation by the Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC), a government-backed body, in Comilla, in eastern Bangladesh. Japanese officials in Bangladesh are preparing the bodies of 23 soldiers who died during World War II to return them home after more than 80 years, exhumation teams said on November 25 — AFP
This photograph taken on November 22, 2024 shows a general view of the Maynamati war cemetery during exhumation by the Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties (JARRWC), a government-backed body, in Comilla, in eastern Bangladesh. Japanese officials in Bangladesh are preparing the bodies of 23 soldiers who died during World War II to return them home after more than 80 years, exhumation teams said on November 25 — AFP

DHAKA: Japanese officials in Bangladesh are preparing the bodies of 23 soldiers who died during World War II to return them home after more than 80 years, exhumation teams said on Monday.

The bodies were exhumed from Bangladesh’s Maynamati war cemetery, near Comilla, where more than 700 people from multiple nations killed during the war were buried.

“Japanese soldiers were treated at the Maynamati field hospital, before succumbing to their injuries,” said Hillol Sattar, Bangladesh country manager for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which runs the cemetery.

The government-backed Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties is organising the recovery work to return the dead to Tokyo, the Embassy of Japan said in a statement.

The organisation says it seeks to return remains of Japanese war dead, especially from regions that saw heavy fighting during the war — including the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...
Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...