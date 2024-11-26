Lukaku keeps Napoli on top with Roma winner

NAPLES: Romelu Lukaku ensured Napoli maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over his old club AS Roma.

It took 54 minutes for Napoli to break the deadlock, with Lukaku sliding in to meet Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s low cross from close range and score against the team he played for last season.

Napoli have 29 points after 13 matches, one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio who occupy second to fifth respectively — with Juventus four points off the pace in sixth — in a crowded title race which is yet to offer up a clear favourite for the Scudetto.

It was a disappointing day for Roma manager Claudio Ranieri, who began his third stint in charge at the club, with his side 12th in the table with 13 points.

“When we arrive at the stadium, we can feel the way the fans push us on. We won today and we are happy,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia. “I just want to do well for the team. We have a process that we need to go through, we knew it would be tough because the other sides won, but we got the result we wanted.”

Napoli had an early chance to take the lead, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia failed to convert, sending a free header wide after being left unmarked at the back post.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar was kept busy, making several crucial saves, including a strong stop from Scott McTominay’s angled attempt.

Roma woke up after Lukaku’s goal in the second half, with Artem Dovbyk powering a header off the woodwork from a free kick minutes later, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Napoli could have added another goal in the final seconds of the match when David Neres sent a curling shot from the edge of the box just wide.

Ranieri has a job on his hands at Roma, who are four points above the relegation zone.

“We have problems, that’s why they called me, and we played against a team fighting to win the title,” said Ranieri. “Given all that, I’m happy with the performance. We made mistakes but the desire to get the season on the right track is there.”

Roma’s struggles will hurt fans all the more given the hot form of their local rivals Lazio, who beat 10-man Bologna 3-0 to claim their seventh straight win in all competitions.

Samuel Gigot, Mattia Zaccagni and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all scored in the second half after the visitors’ Tommaso Pobega was sent off just before the break.

Fiorentina extended their winning streak to seven Serie A matches earlier on Sunday, a feat they hadn’t achieved since April 1960, with a 2-0 victory at Como, courtesy of goals from Yacine Adli and Moise Kean.

Keeper David De Gea played a crucial role for Fiorentina, making an incredible triple save to deny the hosts around the hour mark.

Patrick Vieira was denied a winning start as Genoa manager after a late Roberto Piccoli penalty gave fellow Serie A strugglers Cagliari a 2-2 away draw.

Piccoli’s spot-kick leaves Genoa in 16th, level with Cagliari and two points above Lecce.

