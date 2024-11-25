Protecting women

AS Pakistan embraces the digital age, women face a troubling new reality: technology-facilitated violence.

Digital platforms, intended to open opportunities in education, employment, and civic engagement, have also become instruments for gender-based abuse. This threat — from cyber harassment and stalking to deepfake pornography — is more than a personal affront; it is an assault on women’s digital freedom, mental well-being, and societal participation, demanding urgent and targeted reforms to reclaim online spaces for all.

This rise in technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) against women mirrors a troubling global trend that intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic as women increasingly turned to digital platforms for work, education, and social connection. This surge in abuse has exposed critical gaps in legal protections, calling for urgent regulatory reform.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, 85 per cent of women worldwide report experiencing some form of online harassment, with rates even higher in the Asia-Pacific region at 88pc. In Pakistan, this issue is acute: nearly 90pc of harassment complaints received by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are filed by women, according to the Digital Rights Foundation. This abuse impedes women’s access to education, employment, and political engagement: 70pc of female students report harassment, with 20pc considering dropping out while 45pc of working women face online abuse, with 15pc leaving their jobs as a result. Women in public office face triple the online abuse of men, with 67pc contemplating leaving politics altogether. These statistics underscore the critical need for comprehensive protections to ensure women’s safety in digital spaces.

The psychological and social toll of these attacks is profound. Victims report depression, anxiety, and isolation, leading many to withdraw from online spaces, which further impacts their social and professional lives. For young women, TFGBV can disrupt their education and discourage them from pursuing careers in fields such as STEM or public service.

Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, was introduced to address cybercrimes, yet its provisions fall short of adequately addressing TFGBV. While the Act includes clauses aimed at protecting personal dignity and privacy, it lacks explicit provisions for TFGBV and suffers from limited enforcement capacity. The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, tasked with enforcing the Act, operates only 15 cybercrime stations with 144 officers nationwide to serve a population exceeding 240 million.

Additionally, the requirement for victims to file complaints in person discourages many women, particularly in rural areas, from reporting incidents of online violence. Peca also lacks a transnational mandate to require social media companies to share data necessary for prosecuting offenders, allowing perpetrators to act with relative impunity.

Addressing TFGBV in Pakistan requires a collaborative approach that engages governments, technology companies, feminist organisations, and digital rights advocates.

First, legal reforms are essential. A comprehensive legal framework with specific provisions for TFGBV is needed to address current ambiguities, with laws regularly updated to keep pace with technological advances. Equally essential is strengthening enforcement by equipping the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing with adequate resources, providing gender sensitivity training, in­­creasing cybercrime stations, and eliminating the in-person reporting requirement.

Collaboration with technology compan­ies is also vital to ensure social media platforms adhere to local regulations. Platforms should be re­­quired to share data necessary for investigations and implem­ent transparent, gender-sensitive content moderation to curb abusive content. Le­­veraging AI to flag harmful content can further enhance these efforts.

Providing victims with accessible support services is crucial. Strengthening referral systems to offer counselling, legal assistance, and digital literacy training can empower women to navigate the legal landscape and protect themselves online. Public awareness campaigns are also key to educating communities about TFGBV, fostering greater understanding of its impacts, and promoting proactive responses.

Addressing TFGBV is not just about safeguarding victims — it’s about realising a Pakistan where digital opportunities are equally available to all. By creating a digital space that is inclusive, safe, and empowering, we unlock the full potential of women’s contributions to Pakistan’s progress, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards a just and equitable society.

The writer is the deputy resident representative of UNDP Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2024