E-Paper | November 24, 2024

Philippines VP says she has told an assassin to kill Marcos ‘if I get killed’

Reuters Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 09:18am
Newly-elected Vice President Sara Duterte poses with newly-elected President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2022. — Reuters File Photo
Newly-elected Vice President Sara Duterte poses with newly-elected President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2022. — Reuters File Photo

MANILA: Philippine security agencies stepped up safety protocols on Saturday after Vice President Sara Duterte said she would have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assassinated if she herself were killed.

In a dramatic sign of a widening rift between the two most powerful political families in the Southeast Asian nation, Duterte told an early morning press conference that she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife, and the speaker of the Philippine House, if she were to be killed.

“I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM (Marcos), (first lady) Liza Araneta, and (Speaker) Martin Romualdez. No joke. No joke,” Duterte said in the profanity-laden briefing. “I said, do not stop until you kill them, and then he said yes.” She was responding to an online commenter urging her to stay safe, saying she was in enemy territory as she was at the lower chamber of Congress overnight with her chief of staff. Duterte did not cite any alleged threat against herself.

The Presidential Security Command said it had heightened and strengthened security protocols. “We are also closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies to detect, deter and defend against any and all threats to the president and the first family,” it said in a statement.

President’s security team says it has strengthened safety protocols after the threat

Police Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil said he had ordered an immediate investigation, adding that “any direct or indirect threat to his life must be addressed with the highest level of urgency”. The Presidential Communications Office said any threat to the life of the president must always be taken seriously.

However, Duterte told reporters on Saturday afternoon: “Thinking and talking about it is different from actually doing it,” adding there was already a threat to her life. “When that happens, there will be an investigation on my death. The investigation on their deaths will be next.”

Political support

Her strong comments probably will not dent her political support, said Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines. “If anything, this type of rhetoric brings her even closer to what her father’s supporters liked about him.”

The daughter of Marcos’ predecessor as president, Duterte resigned from the Marcos cabinet in June while remaining vice president, signalling the collapse of a formidable political alliance that helped her and Marcos, son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader, to secure their 2022 electoral victories by wide margins. Speaker Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, has slashed the vice presidential office’s budget by nearly two-thirds.

Duterte’s outburst is the latest in a series of startling signs of the feud at the top of Philippine politics. In October, she accused Marcos of incompetence and said she had imagined cutting the president’s head off.

The two families are at odds over issues including foreign policy and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs.

In the Philippines, the vice president is elected separately from the president and has no official duties. Many vice presidents have pursued social development activities, while some have been appointed to cabinet posts.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Short-changed?
Updated 24 Nov, 2024

Short-changed?

As nations continue to argue, the international community must recognise that climate finance is not merely about numbers.
Overblown ‘threat’
24 Nov, 2024

Overblown ‘threat’

ON the eve of the PTI’s ‘do or die’ protest in the federal capital, there seemed to be little evidence of the...
Exclusive politics
24 Nov, 2024

Exclusive politics

THERE has been a gradual erasure of the voices of most marginalised groups from Pakistan’s mainstream political...
Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

To drag a critical ally like Saudi Arabia into unfounded conspiracies is detrimental to Pakistan’s foreign policy.