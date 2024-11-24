E-Paper | November 24, 2024

‘Robber’ beaten to death in Karachi’s Jauhar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 02:12pm

KARACHI: A suspected robber was lynched in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday afternoon, police and rescue services said.

Sharea Faisal SHO Faisal Gul Khawaja told Dawn that three robbers barged into a house in Block-15, but some family members overpowered one of them at the entrance.

While the other two robbers managed to flee, the family members subjected the suspect to a severe beating. The SHO said that the suspect died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the deceased suspect suffered multiple injuries caused by hard and blunt weapons.

The officer said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till late in the night.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2024

