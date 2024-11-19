Newly-wed man shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A newly-wed youth was gunned down here on Monday in the old city area over some property dispute running in Punjab, police said.

They added that Muhammad Osama, 22, was shot and killed near the office of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mithadar SHO Rana Hamid Ahmed said as the victim arrived to join an office of the goods transport of his uncle in Roomi Centre, armed pillion riders opened fire on him and fled. He suffered critical bullet injuries and was transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead.

The victim had married a relative at his native town in Narowal around a week ago and recently returned to the city.

He had some property dispute with close relatives in Punjab and the murder might be its outcome, opined the officer.

Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter in North Karachi on Monday.

SSP-Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the encounter took place in Sector 5-L near Ghazali School where after an exchange of firing, one alleged robber was killed while his accomplice fled.

The police claimed to have recovered one pistol with four rounds and as many cell phones from his custody.

SSP Siddiqi said the suspects had committed a robbery at a hair salon in Sector 5-M where they snatched a cell phone and cash from a citizen identified as Amjad Husain.

The killed suspect was identified as Jan Mohammed. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024