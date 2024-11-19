E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Newly-wed man shot dead in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 10:28am

KARACHI: A newly-wed youth was gunned down here on Monday in the old city area over some property dispute running in Punjab, police said.

They added that Muhammad Osama, 22, was shot and killed near the office of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mithadar SHO Rana Hamid Ahmed said as the victim arrived to join an office of the goods transport of his uncle in Roomi Centre, armed pillion riders opened fire on him and fled. He suffered critical bullet injuries and was transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead.

The victim had married a relative at his native town in Narowal around a week ago and recently returned to the city.

He had some property dispute with close relatives in Punjab and the murder might be its outcome, opined the officer.

Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter in North Karachi on Monday.

SSP-Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the encounter took place in Sector 5-L near Ghazali School where after an exchange of firing, one alleged robber was killed while his accomplice fled.

The police claimed to have recovered one pistol with four rounds and as many cell phones from his custody.

SSP Siddiqi said the suspects had committed a robbery at a hair salon in Sector 5-M where they snatched a cell phone and cash from a citizen identified as Amjad Husain.

The killed suspect was identified as Jan Mohammed. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...
When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.