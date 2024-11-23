E-Paper | November 23, 2024

White House officials meet with telecoms executives on suspected China hack

Reuters Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 12:46pm
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. — AFP/File
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. — AFP/File

Senior White House officials met on Friday with telecommunications executives to discuss China’s “significant cyber espionage campaign targeting the sector”, the White House said.

Earlier this month, US authorities said China-linked hackers had intercepted surveillance data intended for American law enforcement agencies after breaking into an unspecified number of telecom companies.

Senator Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the Washington Post on Thursday the breach was “worst telecom hack in our nation’s history — by far”.

The White House meeting was hosted by national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology.

“The meeting was an opportunity to hear from telecommunications sector executives on how the US Government can partner with and support the private sector on hardening against sophisticated nation-state attacks,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not disclose the names of the telecommunications companies or the executives who attended the meeting.

Beijing has repeatedly denied claims by the US government and others that it has used hackers to break into foreign computer systems.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...