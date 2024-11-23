E-Paper | November 23, 2024

Sharia governance framework for Islamic banking revised

Shahid Iqbal Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 08:08am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised the Sharia Governance Framework to develop the Islamic banking industry and play a more significant role in Sharia-led banking.

The State Bank issued a circular on this subject on Friday and asked Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) to be prepared to implement the revised SFG from the beginning of the calendar year 2025.

“With a view to further strengthen the SGF and to align it with international best practices, market developments and considering the feedback received from stakeholders, the SGF has been revised and issued for compliance by IBIs,” said the SBP circular.

The share of Islamic banking has been increasing fast, while the target is to convert entire banking riba-free by 2027.

SBP eyes complete conversion to riba-free banking by 2027

Assets of the Islamic banking industry surged Rs241 billion and reached Rs9.235 trillion by the end of the March 2024 quarter. Like­wise, deposits maintained an upw­ard trajectory, increasing by Rs126bn to Rs6.875tr during the period.

The year-on-year (YoY) growth of assets and deposits of IBI was registered at 22.6pc and 28.5pc, respectively. The net financing showed yearly growth of 1pc to Rs3.259tr whereas net investments rose 41.3pc to Rs4.405tr.

Regarding market share, assets and deposits of IBI in the banking industry stood at 19.9pc and 23.2pc, respectively. The market share of net financing and investment in the overall banking industry stood at 28pc and 16.3pc, respectively, by the end of March 2024.

The number of IBI branches increased to 5,101, with a promising growth of 15.2pc.

“The revised SGF shall be effective from Jan 1, 2025. The IBIs are advised to make necessary arrangements to comply with the requirements of the revised SGF and submit compliance status to the State Bank of Pakistan by March 31, 2025,” said the SBP circular.

The growth in assets was mainly driven by investments (net), which observed a quarterly (end March 2024) increase of Rs170bn (4pc).

The breakdown of Islamic banking assets reveals that the share of financing stood at 35.3pc, whereas investments were recorded at 47.7pc.

Published in Dawn, November 23th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...