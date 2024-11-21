E-Paper | November 21, 2024

Govt places 4,300 beggars on no-fly list

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 10:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan informed Saudi Arabia on Wednesday about the steps taken by the government against the ‘mafia’ that sends beggars to the kingdom.

The information was shared by Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi during a meeting with Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki was also present.

The interior minister told the Saudi deputy interior minister that the names of around 4,300 beggars were pla­ced on the Exit Control List (ECL) as zero tolerance policy had been adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia.

Besides, Mr Naqvi said, an effective crackdown was being ensured across the country against the ‘beggar mafia’. He vowed to ensure all possible steps for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Twin cities proposal

He said there was no visa requirement for Saudi nationals visiting Pakistan and that they can come to Pakistan whenever they want. He also proposed to declare Islamabad and Riyadh twin cities and the Saudi deputy minister of interior agreed to it. Necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

The two sides also agreed to implement the prisoner swap deal and to complete the legal process for the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia soon. They also discussed joint training of paramilitary forces and police of both countries.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military option
Updated 21 Nov, 2024

Military option

While restoring peace is essential, addressing Balochistan’s socioeconomic deprivation is equally important.
HIV/AIDS disaster
21 Nov, 2024

HIV/AIDS disaster

A TORTUROUS sense of déjà vu is attached to the latest health fiasco at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. The largest...
Dubious pardon
21 Nov, 2024

Dubious pardon

IT is disturbing how a crime as grave as custodial death has culminated in an out-of-court ‘settlement’. The...
Islamabad protest
Updated 20 Nov, 2024

Islamabad protest

As Nov 24 draws nearer, both the PTI and the Islamabad administration must remain wary and keep within the limits of reason and the law.
PIA uncertainty
20 Nov, 2024

PIA uncertainty

THE failed attempt to privatise the national flag carrier late last month has led to a fierce debate around the...
T20 disappointment
20 Nov, 2024

T20 disappointment

AFTER experiencing the historic high of the One-day International series triumph against Australia, Pakistan came...