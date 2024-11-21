Govt places 4,300 beggars on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan informed Saudi Arabia on Wednesday about the steps taken by the government against the ‘mafia’ that sends beggars to the kingdom.

The information was shared by Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi during a meeting with Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki was also present.

The interior minister told the Saudi deputy interior minister that the names of around 4,300 beggars were pla­ced on the Exit Control List (ECL) as zero tolerance policy had been adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia.

Besides, Mr Naqvi said, an effective crackdown was being ensured across the country against the ‘beggar mafia’. He vowed to ensure all possible steps for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Twin cities proposal

He said there was no visa requirement for Saudi nationals visiting Pakistan and that they can come to Pakistan whenever they want. He also proposed to declare Islamabad and Riyadh twin cities and the Saudi deputy minister of interior agreed to it. Necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

The two sides also agreed to implement the prisoner swap deal and to complete the legal process for the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia soon. They also discussed joint training of paramilitary forces and police of both countries.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2024