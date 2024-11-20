E-Paper | November 20, 2024

Trump taps former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as education secretary

Reuters Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 12:45pm
Linda McMahon, former administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on July 18, 2024. — Reuters/Mike Segar//File
US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Linda McMahon as education secretary, putting the former pro-wrestling mogul at the helm of a department Trump has proposed abolishing.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump said she will fight “tirelessly” to expand universal school choice across the US.

McMahon, who had been in the running for commerce secretary, headed up the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first administration and was a major donor and early supporter of the Republican president-elect when he first ran for the White House almost a decade ago.

The co-founder and former CEO of the WWE professional wrestling franchise, she resigned from the SBA in 2019 to lead the pro-Trump spending group America First Action.

She also chairs the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-friendly think tank.

Trump tapped her to co-lead a transition team formed to help vet personnel and draft policy ahead of the Nov 5 election.

McMahon had been in the mix to head the Commerce Department, but Trump on Tuesday instead chose her transition team co-leader — Cantor Fitzgerald Chief Executive Howard Lutnick — for that post.

Now she will lead an agency Trump said on the campaign trail that he would abolish, although he likely lacks the authority to do it without congressional approval.

