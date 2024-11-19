E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Change in Green Channel rules harms importers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 07:12am

KARACHI: A sudden change in Green Channel parameters by the Customs Department has left thousands of containers stuck at the port, causing importers heavy financial losses while shipping companies and terminal operators cash in on their plight.

If delays in the clearance of consignments continue, the supply of medicines, including medical devices, steel, and pulses will be badly affected.

This development has resulted in significant delays and inefficiency in the clearance of imports.

Changes to the Risk Management System (RMS) criteria have led to a drastic decline in Green Channel clearance rates — from over 47 per cent to below 26pc. This has brought about an unprecedented rise in the number of containers marked for examination and assessment, overwhelming terminal operators and assessment officers. Importers now face delays of up to four days in grounding containers, followed by another two to three days for examination and assessment.

Khurram Ejaz, a former vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that assessment officers were already overburdened with litigation matters, leaving them with little time for a proper assessment. The absence of a separate litigation department compounds the matter. This enforcement-heavy approach inadvertently affects most importers — a cohort critical to economic growth.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunals’ failure
Updated 19 Nov, 2024

Tribunals’ failure

With election tribunals having failed to fulfil their purpose, it isn't surprising that Pakistan has not been able to stabilise.
Balochistan MPC
19 Nov, 2024

Balochistan MPC

WHILE immediate threats to law and order must be confronted by security forces, the long-term solution to...
Firm tax measures
19 Nov, 2024

Firm tax measures

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is ready to employ force to make everyone and every sector in Pakistan pay their...
When medicine fails
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

When medicine fails

Between now and 2050, medical experts expect antibiotic resistance to kill 40m people worldwide.
Nawaz on India
Updated 18 Nov, 2024

Nawaz on India

Nawaz Sharif’s hopes of better ties with India can only be realised when New Delhi responds to Pakistan positively.
State of abuse
18 Nov, 2024

State of abuse

The state must accept that crimes against children have become endemic in the country.