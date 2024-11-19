Punjab, Spain explore enhanced trade ties

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Spain is Pakistan’s second largest export partner in the European Union and there are numerous opportunities to increase bilateral trade volume.

She was talking to a delegation of the Spanish Senate to discuss the promotion of bilateral relations, trade and tourism between Spain and Punjab here on Monday.

An agreement to increase cooperation in the fields like economy, climate change, disaster risk management and environmental pollution was also discussed in the meeting.

“We appreciate Spain’s support for achieving GSP Plus status. Friendly ties with Spain are highly valued,” she said and added that Punjab wanted to work together with Spain on early warning system, and rescue services to prevent flood damage.

“We intend to further promote parliamentary diplomacy. We are making Punjab a tourist hub, and will welcome Spanish investment in the sector,” she said and added a special package was being prepared to facilitate foreign investors.

She also expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to recent floods in Valencia, Spain, and offered her cooperation for the relief, recovery and rehabilitation of victims.

PA visit: The delegation visited the Punjab Assembly and discussed the exchange of parliamentary delegations for bolstering bilateral ties.

Welcoming the delegation, including Senators Vicente Azpitarte, Natalia Ucero, Antonio Gutierrez, and Luis de la Pena, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted various initiatives undertaken to improve parliamentary tools, like opening standing committees’ hearings to the media.

Senator Azpitarte conveyed Spain’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan, offering cooperation in disaster management, renewable energy, and agriculture.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024