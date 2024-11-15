Meeting of apex body called with terrorism on agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the top civil and military officials to discuss the surging terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, officials have told Dawn.

The meeting of the apex committee, scheduled for next week, will be attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, federal cabinet members and chief ministers of four provinces.

“The meeting is likely to take place on coming Monday or Tues­day,” a senior official of the Prime Minister Office told Dawn.

The committee will be briefed on the current security situation and actions taken to curb terrorism.

PM urges nation to offer prayers for rain

The data on recent terrorist activities shows that insurgents have expanded their actions and influence, particularly in Balo­chistan and KP. In October, 48 terrorist attacks were reported across 28 districts in four provinces, resulting in 100 deaths.

The call given by PTI to hold a protest in the federal capital on Nov 24 is also expected to be discussed in the meeting, which will also be attended by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The apex committee is also expected to take into consideration the reservations of China over attacks on its citizens in Pakistan.

The attacks have resulted in a strain on the bilateral ties.

Last month, Chinese Ambas­sador Jiang Zaidong expressed frustration over the attacks, stating it was “un­­acceptable” and urging Islamabad to strengthen security measures for Chinese nationals and crack down on elements targeting them.

The foreign office spokesperson called these remarks “perplexing”.

Prayers for rain

PM Shehbaz appealed to the nation on Thursday to perform Namaz-i-Istisqa (prayers for rain).

The prime minister said federal and provincial governments should arrange Namaz-i-Istisqa in mosques across the country.

He especially urged scholars and religious leaders to play their role in organising the prayers. In a statement issued by the PM Office press wing, Mr Sharif emphasised that rainfall will improve the smog situation in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024