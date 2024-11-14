China security ties

AFTER a slightly turbulent patch, during which officials publicly used uncharacteristically direct language, Pakistan-China ties appear to have returned to cordiality.

While speaking to the media on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson reiterated Beijing’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan. He said China would help Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, while resolving to “foil any attempt” to destabilise ties. The relationship has mainly been tested by the targeting of Chinese personnel in Pakistan by terrorists. Two major deadly attacks have occurred this year — last month in Karachi and in March in KP.

While reacting to unguarded comments by the foreign minister at an Islamabad seminar in October, the Chinese ambassador reiterated the need for Pakistan to take steps to safeguard the lives of his compatriots working in this country. Matters were further complicated after the Foreign Office termed the ambassador’s remarks “perplexing”. However, the latest comments from Beijing indicate that this incident may be behind us.

Yet the fact remains that Beijing remains concerned about the security of its nationals in Pakistan, and if this matter is not addressed satisfactorily, it may affect bilateral ties. Some media reports have stated that China wants a joint security mechanism with Pakistan. These reports say the Chinese proposal involves the deployment of their own security personnel in this country. Pakistani officials are reportedly not comfortable with this suggestion, and no one in Islamabad or Rawalpindi has publicly commented on these plans.

While training of local forces and intelligence-sharing can be considered, putting Chinese boots on the ground in Pakistan is not a good idea. In fact, having any foreign armed force present in the country should be discouraged. Security should solely be the prerogative of Pakistan’s military and civil armed forces. The Chinese concerns cannot be dismissed, as the relationship with Beijing, particularly in view of CPEC, is a key pillar of our foreign and economic policy. It is also a fact that lapses on Pakistan’s part have allowed terrorists to target Chinese nationals.

Yet instead of allowing foreign forces to operate on Pakistani soil to protect their nationals, closer CT cooperation with Beijing should be pursued. A dedicated division to protect CPEC schemes — manned by thousands of personnel — already exists. Capacity-building of this division, such as the provision of modern equipment and improvement in intelligence-gathering capabilities, should be the state’s priority to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and projects.

If Pakistan is serious about attracting foreign investment, the state must improve the security situation so that investors feel safe in bringing their citizens here. Moreover, foreign projects should prioritise the hiring and training of locals in their areas of operation to bring jobs and prosperity to underdeveloped and economically deprived regions.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024