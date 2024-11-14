PIA to facilitate 35,000 Haj pilgrims next year

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Intern­ational Airlines (PIA) will transport 35,000 Haj pilgrims to the holy land under a government scheme in 2025.

A spokesman for PIA said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and PIA have signed an agreement, under which the national flag carrier will operate special flights from six cities — Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan and Sukkur — to transport 35,000 Haj pilgrims to the holy land in 2025.

The agreement was signed by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat and additional religious affairs secretary Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman.

The PIA CEO reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to provide best possible services to the Haj pilgrims.

The federal cabinet recently approved the Haj Policy for 2025, setting the cost for pilgrimage between Rs1,075,000 and Rs1,175,000. The sacrifice amount of Rs55,000 will be in addition to Haj expenses. This year’s Haj quota for Pakistan is 179,210, divided equally between government and private sector. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to travel for Haj.

The “Road to Makkah” facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Haj group organisers will sign service provider agreements with the ministry of religious affairs, and these organisers will be closely monitored for provision of services.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024