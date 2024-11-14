Stocks recover 131 points in mixed trade

KARACHI: The stock market bounced back on Wednesday as investors indulged in value-hunting, helping the benchmark KSE 100 index partially recover overnight losses.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, attributed the market’s positive performance to continued buying activity from high-net-worth individuals and mutual funds, supported by improvements on the macroeconomic front, a stable rupee, and a decline in bond market yields.

In early trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index lost 281.49 points to 92,943.59 but rebounded on renewed buying interest, adding 579.02 points to hit an all-time high at 93,803.59 intraday. How­ever, the index settled at 93,355.43 with a trimmed gain of 130.86 points or 0.14pc day-on-day.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery led by second and third-tier scrips on strong valuations.

He added that upbeat data on car sales surging 112pc year-on-year in October and the FBR assurance to IMF for dropping contingency measures on revenue, reversing fears about mini-budget were other factors that supported the positive performance at PSX.

Topline Securities Ltd said the market exhibited a consolidation phase, with the index reaching a peak of 93,804 and dipping to a low of 92,943.

The index was boosted by positive contributions from Mari Petroleum, Lucky Cement, The Searle, Engro Corporation, and POL, which collectively added 461 points. Conv­ersely, Oil and Gas Dev­elop­ment Company, Fauji Fertiliser, and Meezan Bank experienced some profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 213 points to the index.

The trading volume was up 1.78pc to 807.06m shares, and its value by 2.92pc to Rs31.68.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Tele­com (43.29m shares), Waves Home Appliances (33.20m shares), Pakistan Refinery (31.52m shares), K-Electric (27.45m shares) and Pak Elektron (26.99m shares).

The shares registering the most significant incre­ases in their prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize (Rs64.96), Philip Morris (Rs38.17), Mari Pet­ro­leum (Rs30.13), Lucky Cement (Rs28.64) and Packages Ltd (Rs28.37).

Foreigners remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $5.01m.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024