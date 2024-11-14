JUI-F plans protests against Gaza genocide

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl provincial emir Maulana Attaur Rehman on Wednesday said that his party was going to launch a protest movement against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“I am here to invite you to our Dec 8 conference in Peshawar to demand an end to the killing of Palestinian men, women, and children by Israeli forces in Gaza,” Mr Rehman told a gathering here.

JUI-F district emir and former senator Hidayatullah Shah and provincial acting general secretary Maulana Nasir Mehmood also addressed the gathering.

Mr Rehman said JUI-F central emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address the Peshawar conference.

“We expect over one million people will attend the moot from across the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to show solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli brutalities,” he said.

Moot to be held in Peshawar to show solidarity with Palestinians

The JUI leader said his party was striving for the enforcement of Shariah in the country through peaceful and political means, hoping that the struggle would eventually succeed.

He said the party chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, helped steer the country out of constitutional and political crises and played a pivotal role in the enactment of 26th Constitutional Amendment, which carried a clause for the elimination of usury from the country.

Mr Rehman acknowledged rifts in the party’s Mansehra chapter and promised corrective measures.

DRIVE AGAINST ENCROACHMENT: The tehsil municipal administration on Wednesday launched a campaign against encroachments in Mansehra city and its suburbs.

“We have removed temporary and permanent illegal structures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” tehsil municipal officer Mazhar Muzzaffar Awan told reporters.

A joint team from the police and TMA cleared encroachments from along Abbottabad Road, Kashmir Road, and Shinkiari Road.

It also took away handcarts and goods placed outside shops and markets, and warned traders of strict legal action in case of road and pavement encroachments in the future.

“This anti-encroachment drive will be extended to the areas where traders have already been given notices to voluntarily remove structures obstructing traffic,” he said.

Mr Awan said handcarts and fruit and vegetable stalls outside the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital were also removed.

“We are also taking strict action against TMA’s officials who either remained absent or failed to attend to their duties regularly and a biometric system has been installed that verifies staff attendance using facial recognition,” he said.

The TMO said that officials still absent from duty were served with show-cause notices.

“We will terminate employees who remain absent and fail to respond to the notices,” he said.

The official said dumping sites were being relocated to protect people’s health and life.

“With the rainy season underway in the district, we have cleared all choked drains and sewage lines along the Karakoram Highway,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024