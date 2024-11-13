E-Paper | November 13, 2024

Nadra will have to hike fees to open more offices

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 13, 2024 Updated November 13, 2024 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chief has told a National Assembly panel that the fees for identity cards will have to be increased if it opens up more offices.

In a briefing to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday, Nadra Chairman Lt General Munir Afsar said the authority has no office in 61 tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The committee, which met for the second consecutive day with Raja Khurram Nawaz in the chair, was told that 26 National Registration Centres (NRCs) and three mega NRCs were currently operational in Karachi.

The authority is planning to open one more NRC and four mega NRCs in Karachi next year.

Chairman tells NA body six employees were sacked over data breaches

While talking about the security of Nadra’s infrastructure, Lt Gen Afsar said the agency monitors three to four hundred individuals daily to detect data leaks and unauthorised identity card issuances.

He said six Nadra employees, including a grade-19 officer, have been dismissed over their alleged involvement in a data breach.

The breach compromised the data of around 2.7 million citizens between 2019 and 2023.

A joint investigation team formed to probe the data leak in March submitted a report to the Interior Ministry revealing that Nadra officers in Karachi, Multan and Peshawar were involved in the data theft.

The NA committee was informed that Nadra had dismissed 202 hired and 60 officers during the last five years.

The authority’s revenue has increased from Rs23.55billion in 2019-20 to Rs57bn in 2023-24.

FIA DG briefs committee

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general, Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, briefed the committee about human smuggling networks recently uncovered by his organisation.

He said smugglers in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi lure people with the prospects of overseas employment.

He said the agency was probing the case further, and the investigation is expected to conclude in six to seven months as this is a cross-border crime, and additional information is required from law enforcement agencies in Romania.

An additional inspector general (AIG) of Punjab police briefed the participants on rape cases involving minors reported in the province over the past five years.

From 2020 to 2024, 8,306 such cases were registered, with 6,950 accused arrested. Of these, 299 were convicted, 1,736 acquitted, 1,088 discharged, and 3,827 cases were still under trial, the lawmakers were told.

The committee also discussed the new “Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and directed the ministry to include a clause permitting the filing of an FIR against Discos and employees responsible for overbilling.

The members said that electricity usage and theft slabs should be specified in the bill and that the proposed law should differentiate between residential, commercial, and industrial users.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

United stance
Updated 13 Nov, 2024

United stance

It would've been better if the OIC-Arab League summit had announced practical measures to punish Israel.
Unscheduled visit
13 Nov, 2024

Unscheduled visit

AN IMF mission is in Islamabad for unusual, early talks with the Pakistani authorities as the lender seems worried...
Bara’s businesswomen
13 Nov, 2024

Bara’s businesswomen

BARA tehsil, a region typically known for its security challenges and socioeconomic problems, can now boast the...
System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....