Anti-polio drive begins in Lakki, Dera

LAKKI MARWAT/DI KHAN: The district administration launched a five-day anti-polio campaign on Monday amid severe security measures.

In order to provide the anti-polio vaccine to 205532 children under five, the health department organised 1013 teams, comprising 920 mobile, 52 stationary, 31 transit, and 10 roaming teams.

A health official claimed that a total of 54 union council polio eradication committees’ chairpersons and 260 area in-charge officers had been deployed to monitor the work of vaccinators.

He said that with the assistance of the local police and district administration, secure plans had been put in place for the drive.

More than 1600 policemen had been deployed to protect vaccinators and assist them in vaccinating the targeted group of children, according to a police official. He claimed that senior police officials were keeping an eye on the security situation.

Meanwhile, DI Khan deputy commissioner Sarah Rehman inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child amid tight security arrangements.

The anti-polio campaign would be carried out in two phases in the district. In the first phase, from November 11 to November 15, three tehsils including Dera, Paharpur and Paroa would be covered. While the remaining tehsils of the district would be covered in second phase scheduled to be carried out from November 16 to November 19.

Approximately 372,431 children under the age of five would get vitamin-A capsules and anti-polio drops throughout the district during the campaign.

November 12th, 2024