E-Paper | November 09, 2024

US fiscal risks increase after Trump election: Moody’s

Reuters Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 11:39am

NEW YORK: The US fiscal health is at higher risk after the election of Republican Donald Trump as the next US president and given the likely composition of Congress, said rating agency Moody’s.

US budget deficits and government debt levels were largely projected to surge under either candidate in the Nov 5 election, according to several estimates, although Democrat Kamala Harris was expected to add less debt than Trump.

Trump’s victory has contributed to a selloff in government bonds earlier this week as key elements of his economic plans such as tax cuts and tariffs are expected to lead to faster growth as well as higher inflation and wider budget deficits.

As of Friday, Trump’s Republicans appeared set to possibly win control of both chambers of Congress, a scenario that could allow for a faster implementation of new policies.

“In the absence of policy measures to help limit fiscal deficits, the federal government’s deteriorating fiscal strength will increasingly weigh on the US sovereign credit profile,” Moody’s said in a Nov 7 note.

“Given the fiscal policies Trump promised while campaigning, and the high likelihood of their passage because of the changing composition of Congress, the risks to US fiscal strength have increased,” it added.

Moody’s remains the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain a top rating for the US government.

It lowered the outlook on its triple-A US credit rating to “negative” from “stable” in November last year, and it typically “resolves” an outlook, meaning in case of a negative outlook it either brings it back to stable or goes ahead with a rating downgrade, within 18 to 24 months.

“With Republican control of the Legislature and the Executive, policy shifts could be implemented quickly,” said the agency.

This raised the risk of “potentially abrupt and sweeping changes in tax, trade, immigration and climate policies that could particularly affect manufacturing, technology and retail,” it said.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
US Elections 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Broken promises

Broken promises

Ghazan Jamal
Perhaps the biggest impediment to the successful mainstreaming of ex-Fata and its development has been the lack of funding.

Editorial

Wake-up call
Updated 09 Nov, 2024

Wake-up call

Pakistan must heed UN's wake-up call and bring its laws and practices in line with its international human rights obligations.
Foreign banks’ exit
09 Nov, 2024

Foreign banks’ exit

WHY are foreign banks leaving Pakistan? In the last couple of decades, we have seen a number of global banking...
Kurram protest
09 Nov, 2024

Kurram protest

FED up with the state’s apathy towards their plight, the people of Kurram tribal district took to the streets on...
IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...