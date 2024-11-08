Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf grabs 5-for as visitors bowl out hosts for 163 in 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval

Fast bowler Haris Rauf grabbed a five-for and was the pick of the Pakistan pacers, who bowled out Australia at a mere 163 runs in just 35 overs in the second ODI being played at Adelaide Oval.

The Rawalpindi-born pacer, who had picked up three wickets in the 1st ODI defeat as well, was again at his devastating best as he ripped through the Aussie middle order after the hosts were invited to bat first by toss winner Mohammad Rizwan.

Rauf’s demolition job was facilitated by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had removed both the Aussie openers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, in his opening spell with the new ball.

In the end, Rauf finished with 5 wickets, Afridi with three, while Shah and Mohammad Hasnain grabbed a scalp each.

It was only the second five-wicket ODI haul of Rauf’s career.

For Australia, Steven Smith top scored with 35. A number of their batters got into doubles figures but failed to stay at the crease for long.

The opening ODI on Monday saw Pakistan narrowly lose in what was a low scoring encounter. They trail the three-match series 1-0.

Pakistan have not won an ODI in Australia since January 2017 when the then captain Mohammad Hafeez had inspired the side to a rare victory.

Rizwan equals world record with 6 catches, drops the 7th

It was also busy and productive day behind the wickets for captain Rizwan, who grabbed a world record equalling six catches and could have had a seventh in the end, only for him to drop a skier offered by Adam Zampa off the bowling of Naseem Shah in the 34th over.

He now shares the record with eight others, one of which is compatriot Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist grabbed six catches in an ODI innings the most number of times, with four such entries to his name.

More to follow