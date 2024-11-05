E-Paper | November 05, 2024

Disinfo surge hasn’t impacted US polls, says chief of cybersecurity

Reuters Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 10:15am
A voter enters a polling station as Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2024. — Reuters File Photo
A voter enters a polling station as Georgians turned out a day after the battleground state opened early voting, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 16, 2024. — Reuters File Photo

WASHINGTON: US cybersecurity agency director Jen Easterly said on Monday that her department has not seen evidence of any activity that could directly impact the outcome of the election, despite a surge in disinformation.

She added that the 2024 election has faced an “unprecedented” amount of disinformation from foreign adversaries.

US agencies have warned that Russia and others intend to fan divisive narratives ahead of the election, an accusation Russia has denied.

Last week, officials in the state of Georgia described a fake video circulating online of Haitian immigrant with multiple Georgia IDs claiming to have voted multiple times as “targeted disinformation”.

In a statement, senior U.S. intelligence officials linked the video back to Russia.

A senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official said there was a high likelihood that foreign disinformation efforts will continue in weeks and months after election up until January 6.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024

US Elections 2024
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....
Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.