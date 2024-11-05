Dengue spray team beaten up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A dengue spray team was attacked with iron rods and threatened of dire consequences by a group of residents of Gul Afshan Colony in Dhamial area.

Amir Sajjad, a health inspector, lodged an FIR with Dhamial police saying that he received a phone call while he was on patrol duty that their dengue spray team, led by Manan Mahmood, was carrying out mosquito killer spray in the Arnial area of UC 12 when they knocked on the door of a house.

He said in response, a man identified as Arbaz Khan opened the door but later went back inside the house without talking to anyone from the health department team.

He further said that as the dengue spray team moved forward, the man (Arbaz Khan) came out of his house along with 15 people and attacked the health department team.

The complaint further said that the team members were punched, kicked and tortured with iron rods and batons. One of the health team members called emergency police 15 who arrived at the spot and rescued the health department team.

The police detained two of the attackers — Mohammad Riaz and Sher Ali — while the others managed to escape.

The complainant further claimed in the FIR that his team members were also deprived of a mobile phone by the attackers who smashed it during the clash.

Meanwhile, following the Punjab government’s ban on kite flying, selling and firing in the air, police have been directed to launch a surveillance and check kite manufacturers, warehouses and shops.

As part of the surveillance, the Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squads have been directed to conduct patrolling in the areas to check the menace of kite manufacturing and deploy police on the rooftops of highrise buildings.

The surveillance teams have also been directed to identify such places where the government ban on kite manufacturing, selling and flying was being done.

The police were also warned that the police officials concerned would be held responsible and face strict action in case any untoward incident happened.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024