E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Australia win toss, bowl in first ODI against Pakistan

AFP Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 09:39am
Australia win the toss and opt to field first in the ODI series opener. — Photo courtesy: PCB/X
Australia win the toss and opt to field first in the ODI series opener. — Photo courtesy: PCB/X

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of a three-match one-day series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.

Veteran Josh Hazlewood was rested with Sean Abbott joining Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the hosts’ pace attack on an overcast day.

In Pakistan’s first 50-over game since last year’s World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month.

Irfan Khan will make his one-day international debut in the middle order while Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads a four-strong fast-bowling attack.

Pakistan’s Test coach Jason Gillespie, the Australian former international, is in charge of the visitors for the series and three subsequent T20s.

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten resigned last week just six months into the job.

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Dave Gilbert (AUS)

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...