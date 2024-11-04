E-Paper | November 04, 2024

Bangladesh vows to strip ‘fascism’ from constitution

AFP Published November 4, 2024 Updated November 4, 2024 11:05am
Ali Riaz, head of the Bangladesh’s Constitutional Reform Commission, speaks during a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2024. Bangladesh’s constitutional reform commission, newly appointed in the wake of the student-led revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Sheikh Hasina, vowed on November 3 to strip out “fascism” to safeguard democracy. — AFP
Ali Riaz, head of the Bangladesh’s Constitutional Reform Commission, speaks during a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2024. Bangladesh’s constitutional reform commission, newly appointed in the wake of the student-led revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Sheikh Hasina, vowed on November 3 to strip out “fascism” to safeguard democracy. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s constitutional reform commission, newly appointed in the wake of the student-led revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Sheikh Hasina, vowed on Sunday to strip out “fascism” to safeguard democracy.

The commission must submit its recommendations to the interim government by December 31 — part of sweeping changes promised by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed the country’s “chief adviser” after the August uprising.

Reform Commission chair Ali Riaz, who is also a political science professor at Illinois State University, said the aim was to draft a constitution that “reflects the aspirations” of Bangladeshis.

“Under the current constitution, the prime minister holds immense power, and this centralisation of authority paves the way for fascism,” Riaz said, speaking to reporters for the first time since the commission was formed by the interim government in early October.

“The lack of balance in power is the source of fascism,” he added.

Other members include senior barristers, law professors at Dhaka University, rights activists and a student leader — among those who spearheaded the protests against Hasina.

The process will involve rounds of discussions with constitutional experts, lawyers and civil society representatives, as well as between the government and political parties.

“The interim government will discuss the proposals with all political parties, and forward their recommendations to the commission,” he said.

“The final version will be established after a series of discussions.” Hasina’s 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Her government was also accused of politicising courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Yunus has previously said he inherited a “completely broken down” system of public administration that needed a comprehensive overhaul to prevent a future return to autocracy.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.
Concerning measures
Updated 03 Nov, 2024

Concerning measures

The govt must seek political input and consensus on the changes it is seeking to make and be open about its intentions.
Short-lived relief?
03 Nov, 2024

Short-lived relief?

POLICYMAKERS must be jumping with joy. At the close of the first quarter of FY25, the budget posted a consolidated...
Brisk spread
03 Nov, 2024

Brisk spread

THE surge in polio cases has reached distressing levels with a tally of 45 last reported, after two cases emerged in...