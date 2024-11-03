E-Paper | November 03, 2024

Germany pledges €20m for ‘billion tree’ project

Amin Ahmed Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 07:36am
ECONOMIC Affairs Division Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and German Development Bank Director Esther Gravenkotter sign the agreement for the second phase of Billion Tree Afforestation Project.—APP
ECONOMIC Affairs Division Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and German Development Bank Director Esther Gravenkotter sign the agreement for the second phase of Billion Tree Afforestation Project.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Germany will provide 20 million euros to Pakistan for the second phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project’ (BTASP).

An agreement for the financial support was signed in Islamabad on Saturday. Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Director of German Development Bank KfW Esther Gravenkotter signed the agreement.

The first phase of BTASP is already under implementation in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department.

It will support the protection and sustainable management of forests in KP. The project will focus on new plantation on 10,000 hectares, capacity building of forest departments, and developing a management information system.

The project will support nature-based livelihoods generation geared to alleviate poverty. Moreover, it will promote women’s economic empowerment and participation in decision making processes.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2024

