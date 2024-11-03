Germany pledges €20m for ‘billion tree’ project

ISLAMABAD: Germany will provide 20 million euros to Pakistan for the second phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project’ (BTASP).

An agreement for the financial support was signed in Islamabad on Saturday. Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Director of German Development Bank KfW Esther Gravenkotter signed the agreement.

The first phase of BTASP is already under implementation in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department.

It will support the protection and sustainable management of forests in KP. The project will focus on new plantation on 10,000 hectares, capacity building of forest departments, and developing a management information system.

The project will support nature-based livelihoods generation geared to alleviate poverty. Moreover, it will promote women’s economic empowerment and participation in decision making processes.

