E-Paper | November 02, 2024

KP CM Gandapur announces PTI rally in Swabi on Nov 9, says party ready to ‘make ultimate sacrifice’

Dawn.com Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 07:51pm
Khyber Pakhuntkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses reporters in Rawalpindi on November 2. — DawnNews TV
Khyber Pakhuntkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses reporters in Rawalpindi on November 2. — DawnNews TV

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday announced that the PTI would stage a rally in Swabi on November 9, adding that his party was ready to “make the ultimate sacrifice”.

Addressing reporters in Rawalpindi, CM Gandapur issued a “final call” to the party’s supporters, saying that he was “tired of being peaceful” in the face of the state’s heavy-handedness.

“We will go out there and be ready to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Gandapur said. “Despite being peaceful, our workers are beaten and arrested. They are acquitted in court cases only to be re-arrested and charged with new offences. This is intolerable.”

“We will deliver a comprehensive briefing on this soon (Nov 9 rally),” he said. “Initially, we had planned a rally in Peshawar, but we have decided that we will host a gathering on the Swabi motorway. People from all over Pakistan are encouraged to attend.”

He added that once all the details get finalised he will “issue a final call” to all attendees. “

“Final call in this regard means that everyone should tell their families to prepare for the possibility that they might not return home,” Gandapur explained.

Despite being ominous with his remarks, he stressed that the PTI would remain peaceful. “We and our leader (Imran Khan) have been mistreated by the state despite us being peaceful. With the power of the people, we will come out and return home with our rights.”

Responding to questions, the chief minister said that the originally planned November 8 rally had not been cancelled, but that “the venue and date have been shifted”.

He called the upcoming rally a “jirga for all of Pakhtunkhwa” and added that after consultations, “a final schedule will be announced” about rally routes among other key details.

“Those attending from other parts of the country will join in and represent their areas,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ultimate price
Updated 02 Nov, 2024

Ultimate price

To dismantle culture of impunity for crimes against journalists, state must ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.
Mastung bombing
02 Nov, 2024

Mastung bombing

INSTABILITY continues to haunt Balochistan, as Friday morning’s bombing in Mastung has shown. At least nine...
Plane speak
02 Nov, 2024

Plane speak

DESPITE all its efforts to facilitate PIA’s privatisation, it seems the government only ended up being taken for a...
Seeking investment
Updated 01 Nov, 2024

Seeking investment

Foreign visits will be fruitless unless crucial structural, policy reforms directly affecting investors are focused.
State-backed terror
01 Nov, 2024

State-backed terror

OVER the past year or so, India’s reportedly malign activities in foreign countries have increasingly come under the radar, with
Shared crisis
01 Nov, 2024

Shared crisis

WITH Lahore experiencing unprecedented levels of smog, the Punjab government has announced a series of “green...