Two health teams face resistance in Pindi during dengue surveillance, polio campaign

Published November 2, 2024

RAWALPINDI: Two health department teams carrying out dengue surveillance and polio vaccination faced resistance in different incidents in the garrison city.

In the first incident, a worker of the health department team deputed to carry out dengue surveillance was attacked by a woman in Munawar Colony.

Shakila Kausar, a resident of Chauntra, lodged an FIR with the police saying that she was on duty on Thursday on Street No 10, Munawar Colony, Adiala Road.

When she knocked on the door of a house, a woman inquired from inside and when she was told her that they were from the dengue wing of the health department, she refused to let them in.

The health department team subsequently put a mark of ‘refusal’ on the main door of the house and left.

Shakila further said that as they were moving forward, the woman came out of the house, grabbed her by the neck and put marks on her clothes and face with a marker, saying that since she had marked the door of her house, she did the same to her face.

She further said in the FIR that the enraged woman used abusive language against her and also tore her Abaya.

Following Shakila’s complaint, a police case was registered and investigation launched.

Likewise, a team administering polio vaccination drops in Bahria Town’s Phase VIII faced resistance from at least four families who refused to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease. The health team then informed the police and continued with their campaign.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2024

