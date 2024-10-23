E-Paper | October 23, 2024

BNP-M ‘defector’ Qasim Ronjho changes his story, twice

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: Tuesday was an eventful day for BNP-Mengal Senator Qasim Ronjho — one of two lawmakers who voted against their party line in favour of the 26th constitutional amendment in the Senate — as he changed his story at least twice within 24 hours.

Early in the day, he had reportedly resigned his membership of the upper house after being instructed to do so by party chief Akhtar Mengal.

Then, during Senate proceedings, he tried to get a chance to speak on the floor, but this attempt was scuttled by the timely exit of members from the treasury benches.

Following the sitting, he appeared for a press conference alongside Mr Mengal and others, where he claimed he was detained by “some powerful people” and “rem­a­ined their guest” for six days. Ronjho said he was a kidney patient and during his detention, he was taken for dialysis twice. He also said he had contracted mal­aria during his days in custody.

However, in contrast to the frail frame he presented on Sunday night, being wheeled into the house on a wheel chair, Mr Ronjho seemed quite fit in his interactions on Tuesday.

During the presser, the BNP-M chief said that Mr Ronjho wanted to narrate his ordeal during the Senate session and an­­nounce his resignation, but was not allowed to speak.

But in a video message released hours later, he changed his story once again, claiming that he had been forced to speak at the news conference by his party.

“All the words I uttered were fabricated and based on lies,” he said, adding that he was forced to read out a written statement.

In the video, Senator Ronjho denied his abduction by anyone, saying he was present at his house for the last two weeks.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

MILLIONS of people living in Pakistan’s cities will agree with the Asian Development Bank’s description of the...
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...