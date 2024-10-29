Govt taking action against illegal demolition of heritage buildings, Sindh Assembly told

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was informed on Monday that there were 1,741 heritage buildings in Karachi and 144 in Hyderabad and that action was being taken against illegal demolition of heritage buildings.

Furnishing a statement and replies to the written and verbal queries of the lawmakers during Question Hour, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the watch and ward staff was there to look after the heritage buildings and if there was any illegal demolition of heritage buildings, the department took action by issuing show-cause notices against the responsible persons.

“Such buildings are sealed and FIRs are registered under the Sindh Cultural Heritage (Prevention) Act, 1994,” he said.

Answering a question by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Bilqees Mukhtar, he said the federal government did not collect taxes from the archaeological and historical sites in Sindh after 18th Amendment.

However, he said, the federal government had not so far handed over the National Museum to the provincial government.

He said that the building of the museum was in a dilapidated condition and required immediate attention. He asked the MQM-P to play its role in the handing over the museum to the provincial government as the party was a coalition partner in the federal government.

In reply to a verbal question, he said the fee for making footage at the historical sites had been reduced to attract people.

Answering another question, the minister said that no new scheme had been set by his department during the current fiscal year. “We are trying to complete the already ongoing schemes,” he said, adding that development work was in progress at some other sites.

Answering a question from Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, the minister said the department did not have offices in Dadu and Qambar-Shahdadkot while there were offices in Mohanjo Daro, Larkana and Sukkur.

Giving the details of Makli Graveyard, Education Minister Sardar Shah said the historic cemetery was declared a World Heritage site in 1981.

“After that, the federal government did not do anything for the preservation of this historical site,” he said, adding that Makli was not only a graveyard, but a symbol of our past. MQM-P’s member from Hyderabad Rashid Khan said that several historical buildings in the city had become dilapidated. “It is important to pay attention to their repair,” he urged.

He agreed to the suggestion of a lawmaker that the owners and occupants of heritage building started demolition from inside the building to later completely raze it so that the builder mafia could raise new structure for monetary benefits.

JI’s Muhammad Farooq pointed out that a part of the front of the historical Chowkandi Graveyard had become a truck terminal with mushroom growth of auto workshop and hid the façade of the site.

The minister said the land near the graveyard was purchased by people who could not be displaced.

PPP member Jameel Soomro asked the minister to restore two big monuments in Larkana which were built by late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the two monuments were to be declared as official heritage, but a court issued restraining order.

The culture minister assured him that he would inquire from the department about the stay order of the court and would make all possible efforts to preserve the monuments.

During the proceedings, the minister also presented traditional gift of Sindhi cap and Ajrak to Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi in the house.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024