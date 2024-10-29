16 booked for abducting rape victim after court hearing in Narowal

NAROWAL: Police on Monday registered a case against 16 suspects for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old rape victim when she was on her way home after recording her statement in a sessions court.

Complainant ‘K of Mandiala village, Shakargarh tehsil, told the police that her niece ‘A’ had gone to collect firewood from an outhouse. Usman Anwar, a local resident, forcibly took her to the fields and allegedly raped her.

Shah Gharib police had registered a case against the suspect on Oct 2, 2024 on the request of the woman.

The influential suspect had obtained pre-arrest bail from the Shakargarh local court and was pressurising the girl’s family for reconciliation.

The complainant’s husband applied to the police that on Monday (Oct 28), the victim girl went to the sessions court to record her statement. She was returning to her village on a motorcycle with her uncle and cousin from the court when Usman Anwar and his 11 armed accomplices riding a car and bikes stopped them near Bua bridge. The suspects tortured the victim’s uncle and cousin, bundled the girl into a car and fled.

Shah Gharib police registered a case against 16 suspects, including four women, under section 365-B and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Those booked included Usman Anwar, Shafaqat Bhutto, Muhammad Atiq, Hamad Waris, Ishtiaq Ali, Nazir Hussain, Yasmeen Bibi, Hanifan Bibi, Aqsi Bibi, Farah Sajid and six unknown suspects. The Narowal DPO has formed police teams to recover the girl and arrest the suspects.

