E-Paper | October 28, 2024

Manchester United sack manager Ten Hag

AFP Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 05:44pm
Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag holds the trophy as he waves to the fans to celebrate their victory at the end of the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, UK, May 25. — AFP
Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag holds the trophy as he waves to the fans to celebrate their victory at the end of the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium, in London, UK, May 25. — AFP

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following the club’s lacklustre start to the season, the fallen Premier League giants announced on Monday.

United dropped to a lowly 14th in the table after suffering their fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday and have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” said a club statement.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Even before the West Ham loss, the Dutch manager Ten Hag had presided over United’s worst start to an English top-flight campaign since the 1989/90 season.

The 54-year-old Ten Hag’s position had been repeatedly called into question in recent weeks after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe kept him on board at Old Trafford following the club’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley in May.

