E-Paper | October 28, 2024

Will not follow court order on reserved seats: NA speaker

Dawn.com Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 12:33am

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Sunday that he would not follow the Supreme Court’s order on the reserved seats case, stating that he would wait for a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before taking action.

Speaking on the Geo News programme ‘Jirga with Saleem Safi’, the speaker also said that the Supreme Court cannot challenge the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment, stating that doing so “would go against the Constitution itself”.

“It is the Election Commission’s job to notify members,” Sadiq said. “If we start listening to courts, there are many decisions … We won’t do it on the court’s order, we will wait for the ECP to notify it,” he added.

The speaker added that he would receive court orders, but would not act on them, instead wait for a notification from the ECP.

In July, the top court declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, giving it a new lease on life in the legislature by declaring it a parliamentary party.

“The court told them (the PTI) that they could affiliate with a party after 15 days, so the PTI members went ahead and joined the SIC (Sunni Ittehad Council) … so floor crossing was allowed.”

Sadiq added that had the PTI candidates not joined the SIC, the position would be wholly different. “Instead, the court gave them 15 days, re-writing the Constitution.”

“Since we’ve amended the Constitution, they (the SC) have even less of a right to make rulings,” he added. “If the court said that we cannot take a decision because it’s backdated, we can respond that their decision was also backdated.”

Asked if he prefers the ECP over the apex court, the speaker said that despite being notified about court decisions, he preferred to wait for the former’s directions on an issue concerning parliamentarians.

“Once we receive a notification from the ECP, we apply our minds and take a decision,” he said.

Constitutional amendments cannot be challenged

Earlier this week, the SC was requested to strike down the 26th Amendment, with the petitioners requesting an inquiry by a judicial commission or any other forum to determine whether the two-thirds majority was voluntary or unlawful inducement was at play.

Sadiq slammed the decision by the SS, reiterating that the court “interprets the Constitution” but “cannot rewrite it”.

“It is baked into the rules,” he said. “The court cannot challenge constitutional amendments, that in itself would be violating the Constitution. However, the calls to challenge the amendment are growing quieter.”

‘There was no mystery behind the constitutional amendment’

Asked about the process of passing the 26th Amendment and the mystery surrounding it, the speaker clarified that there was a “lack of coordination” during the process.

“I don’t think it was mysterious, I think there was a lack of coordination,” he said. “Even when preparations were made, Maulana sb (JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman) kept changing the time when he’d tell us his position … he’d say ‘I’ll tell you tonight’, then say ‘I’ll tell you tomorrow’.

“It did not help that sessions in parliament kept getting delayed from 3pm to 6pm,” he added. “We tried to make sure all parties reached a consensus, but it didn’t happen despite our efforts.”

Sadiq stated that passing the 26th Amendment was a month-and-a-half-long process. “I appreciate Bilawal’s effort to create consensus on this,” he said. “The prime minister also kept his team active on this and engaged with Maulana sahib and the PTI and SIC.”

The speaker also lauded Fazl’s “key role” in the amendment process, expressing hope that he and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could “bring in the opposition on future legislation as well”.

“I urge the government to bring a bill to the opposition first so that they can get their input,” he said. “Interacting like this will improve the working relationship between both sides.”

Asked if there are any amendments in the pipeline, the speaker responded that he has no knowledge of any proposed amendments.

“I have no knowledge of any amendments in the pipeline,” he said. “I don’t think there is a 27th amendment … if there were, we’d be told to make preparations and schedule sessions of parliament.”

During the interview, the speaker maintained that parliaments across the world have the option to appoint judges to the apex court. “Every parliament in the world has this power … in America, they hold congressional hearings to appoint judges,” he explained.

“If parliament can make Constitution, and judges interpret it, can parliament not appoint judges?” Sadiq asked.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Region on edge
Updated 27 Oct, 2024

Region on edge

If the global community is serious about de-escalation in the region, it must call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.
Series win, at last
27 Oct, 2024

Series win, at last

NOMAN Ali and Sajid Khan walked off after England’s second innings, jointly holding the ball having all but ...
Crimes of collusion
27 Oct, 2024

Crimes of collusion

MULTIPLE socioeconomic factors propel criminal practices. Preying on the poor for astronomical profit tops the list....
Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...