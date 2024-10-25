Direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent from next month

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Uzbek­istan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Thursday announced that direct flights between Lahore and Tashkent would start next month.

The Uzbek envoy made the announcement during a meeting with Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, the chairman of the Senate Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs, at his office in Islamabad.

Senator Siddiqui warmly welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and extended best wishes for his tenure in Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the ambassador’s efforts would lead to stronger relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Uzbek envoy informed the PML-N senator of the upcoming direct flights and indicated that there were plans to extend the service to other major cities of Pakistan.

He said the initiative was aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two countries and facilitating trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Senator Siddiqui commended the launching of Lahore-Tashkent flight route, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening friendly ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He emphasised that the increased connectivity would unlock numerous opportunities in trade and cultural exchanges.

“Both countries have vast potential in trade and cultural collaboration, and this initiative will allow us to explore and capitalise on these opportunities,” he said.

The Uzbek ambassador invited Senator Siddiqui and a delegation of Pakistani senators to observe the upcoming elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan on Oct 27.

Senator Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan for extending the invitation, underscoring the importance of witnessing the significant democratic process.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2024