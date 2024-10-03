PIA suspends flights to Turkiye

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flights to Turkiye due to a low passenger volume during the lean season. The suspension is expected to continue until October 13.

According to a PIA spokesman, the decision was taken due to a lack of travellers for onward journeys to Turkiye. “We have not been receiving inventory from Turkiye; therefore, the flights were stopped until October 13,” he explained.

The spokesman clarified that no other issues contributed to the cancellation, and a top-level PIA delegation recently visited Turkiye to successfully renew the code-sharing agreement with Turkish Airlines.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2024