Quetta’s Achakzai Colony hit by rocket attack

QUETTA / KHUZDAR: Rockets hit the wall of Achakzai residential colony on Quetta’s Khojak Road, while two men were injured in a grenade attack in Khuzdar, on Wednesday.

Officials said three rockets were fired at the headquarters of Frontier Corps, North, at Quetta’s Hali Road from an unknown location. However, they landed and exploded on Khojak Road, close to the FC headquarters.

“Three rockets exploded in the area but no casualty was reported in the attack,” a senior police officer told Dawn, adding that none of the rackets hit the FC headquarters. One of the rockets hit the wall of Achakzai colony and smashed window panes of many houses.

Security forces condoned off the entire area and launched a search operation, following the rocket attack.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in a grenade attack on the irrigation department office in Khuzdar.

Some unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at the office, which exploded in its courtyard, damaging the property and leaving an engineer of the irrigation department alogn with another person wounded.

The injured were immediately shifted to district hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024