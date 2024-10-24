E-Paper | October 24, 2024

Sindh okays 12 uplift plans worth Rs4.8bn

Dawn Report Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 08:05am

KARACHI: The provincial development working party (PDWP) has approved 12 development schemes worth Rs4.8 billion in different districts of Sindh.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the schemes approved in a meeting chaired by Planning and Development Board chairman Najam Shah pertain to the transport and mass transit, local government, irrigation and public health engineering departments.

Rs262.841m to be spent on improvement, extension of Gorakh Hill water supply

The PDWP approved a Rs262.841 million scheme of improvement and extension of water supply in taluka Gorakh Hill.

The construction of an intercity bus terminal at Thul with an estimated cost of Rs187.060m and upgrade /installation of traffic signals at three junctions in Hyderabad with an estimated cost of Rs 157.717m were also approved.

Five schemes of the irrigation department were also approved including Rs250m rehabilitation of Sindh Canal from RD 100 to 140 Sukkur Begari Bund.

One scheme approved in the local Government department pertains to construction /repair and maintenance of mosque /church and imambargah in Rohri and Pano Aqil with an estimated cost of Rs 150m.

The P&D chairman asked all administrative secretaries to ensure timely completion of the schemes for the benefit of the ordinary people, the press release added.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024

