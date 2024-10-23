Bushra Bibi granted bail in new Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Founder Imran Khan, in the new case related to an expensive Bulgari jewellery set obtained from the Toshakhana at a throwaway price.

On October 4, the IHC notified the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Bushra’s petition seeking post-arrest bail.

According to the prosecution, the jewellery set, worth Rs71.5 million, was retained by the former premier and his spouse for Rs2.9m only.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the bail petition on Wednesday. Bushra’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA prosecutor Umair Majid Malik also appeared in court.

Malik opened the arguments since Safdar had concluded his remarks a day prior.

While speaking to the FIA prosecutor, Justice Aurangzeb recommended that he or the deputy attorney general visit Azerbaijan if they ever get a chance. He went on to explain that in Azerbaijan, there was a museum where all state gifts were kept on display; everything received by presidents from the world over was kept there along with their photos. He also saw a photo of Benazir Bhutto there.

“If Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts then why was the PTI founder (Imran Khan) made an accused?” Justice Aurangzeb inquired, to which the FIA prosecutor replied that Imran was a public office holder.

Justice Aurangzeb said the case was similar to the case related to Justice Qazi Faez Isa. “In that case too, the husband was held responsible for the wife’s actions.”

Malik opined that Bushra’s case was slightly different from Isa’s.

He went on to say that the state has to submit and declare gifts received in the state repository and that the gift remains the state’s property until they are legally purchased. “A procedure has been given whereby a gift can be purchased within four months after valuation is complete.”

This case is about a gift that was not declared and the consequences of those actions, the FIA prosecutor said. “State-owned gifts cannot be retained before purchase.”

Justice Aurangzeb stated that the value of Toshkahana gifts can only be valued properly through an auction. “If you walk out of a shop with a watch and value it later, what will it cost?” he wondered.

Bushra Bibi was granted bail on surety bonds of Rs1m, according to a brief written judgment issued by Justice Aurangzeb. The court said it would issue a detailed verdict later.

Special court hearing adjourned

Also on Wednesday, indictment proceedings against Imran and Bushra in the same Toshakhana case were once again delayed.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of a special court of the FIA heard the case and adjourned it till October 26 (Saturday).

Due to security reasons, the hearing was held at the Judicial Complex Islamabad instead of Adiala Jail, where there is currently a ban on prisoner meetings.