E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Pakistan delegation briefs IMF on tax, energy sector reforms

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 01:35pm
Pakistani delegation in a meeting with IMF’s Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura on Tuesday — finance ministry in a post on X
Pakistani delegation in a meeting with IMF’s Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura on Tuesday — finance ministry in a post on X

A Pakistani delegation on Tuesday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on steps taken to expand fiscal space through tax and energy sector reforms.

In a notification, the finance ministry confirmed that the delegation met IMF’s Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura in Washington and “highlighted measures to expand fiscal space through broadening the tax base, re-aligning provincial AIT [Agriculture Income Tax] regime with federal income tax regime, rationalising subsidies rightsizing the government, and reducing energy sector costs”.

Furthermore, the finance ministry said that the team briefed the IMF on measures to stimulate the privator sector and pursue a prudent monetary policy, in addition to external sector policies.

“Steadfast implementation of reforms under the EFF [Extended Fund Facility] was also emphasised,” the notification read.

Besides the finance minister, the delegation comprises the finance secretary, the economic affairs secretary, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and other senior officials in Washington. They are expected to engage in high-level talks with IMF and World Bank officials during their week-long visit.

It is important to note that the delegation’s agenda includes bilateral meetings with counterparts from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other friendly nations, as well as discussions with senior US Treasury Dep­artment officials. The IMF and World Bank meetings are set to run from Oct 21 to Oct 26.

This year’s meetings hold particular significance for Pakistan, following the IMF’s recent approval of a $7 billion loan intended to help stabilise the country’s struggling economy.

The Pakistani delegation met IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour yesterday and outlined the government’s efforts to move towards fiscal consolidation, revenue expansion, energy & state-owned enterprises reforms.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...
26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...