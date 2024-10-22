Mastercard recognises JazzCash with award

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: JazzCash, the fintech arm of Jazz, has been awarded the ‘Pioneering Telco to Launch Tap on Phone’ at the Mastercard Payment Leaders Awards.

This recognition highlights JazzCash’s innovative approach, which is the first of its kind globally, enabling over 350,000 merchants and businesses to accept payments from contactless cards or smartphones with a simple tap on an NFC-enabled Android device.

Through its digital front-end partnership with Mastercard, JazzCash wallets can directly tap and make digital payments with any contactless device. This acceptance partnership also sets the stage for JazzCash to introduce future use cases as Mastercard rolls out new solutions. J.K. Khalil, division president for East Arabia at Mastercard, presented the award to Aamir Ibrahim, the CEO of Jazz and chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

PSX marks listing of BF Biosciences

A gong ceremony took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday to mark the listing of BF Biosciences Ltd (BFBIO), a pharmaceutical joint venture between Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd and Bago Group of Argentina.

