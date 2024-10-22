E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Mastercard recognises JazzCash with award

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 08:12am

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: JazzCash, the fintech arm of Jazz, has been awarded the ‘Pioneering Telco to Launch Tap on Phone’ at the Mastercard Payment Leaders Awards.

This recognition highlights JazzCash’s innovative approach, which is the first of its kind globally, enabling over 350,000 merchants and businesses to accept payments from contactless cards or smartphones with a simple tap on an NFC-enabled Android device.

Through its digital front-end partnership with Mastercard, JazzCash wallets can directly tap and make digital payments with any contactless device. This acceptance partnership also sets the stage for JazzCash to introduce future use cases as Mastercard rolls out new solutions. J.K. Khalil, division president for East Arabia at Mastercard, presented the award to Aamir Ibrahim, the CEO of Jazz and chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

PSX marks listing of BF Biosciences

A gong ceremony took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday to mark the listing of BF Biosciences Ltd (BFBIO), a pharmaceutical joint venture between Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd and Bago Group of Argentina.

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...
26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...